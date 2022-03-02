Ukraine says more than 2,000 citizens killed by Russian forces

Newsfrom Japan

Ukraine said Wednesday more than 2,000 of its citizens have been killed in the Russian invasion of the Eastern European nation, while the U.N. refugee agency reported the attacks have forced over 870,000 people to flee the country. The bleak figures came as the Russian aggression on the former Soviet republic has entered its seventh day, with focus being given to whether officials from the two countries can reach a cease-fire during their second round of talks planned for Wednesday night. Russian troops have escalated their attacks on Ukraine, with a university and a police building hit by mis...