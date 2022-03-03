Toyota to suspend operations in Russia, Honda halts shipments

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it will suspend operations at its factory in St. Petersburg from Friday amid growing concerns of supply disruption due to sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. In related moves, Honda Motor Co. has suspended shipments of vehicles and motor bikes to Russia, while Mazda Motor Corp. is also planning to halt exports of auto parts to its factory in the country amid fear of potential financial turmoil stemming from sanctions, company officials said Wednesday. Toyota's factory in St. Petersburg, which has an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles, ...