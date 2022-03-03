Japan to freeze assets of 4 more Russian banks to keep pace with EU

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will freeze assets held by four more Russian banks to keep pace with the European Union's latest financial sanctions against Moscow imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday. The move came a day after the EU said its members agreed to exclude seven Russian banks from a key international payment network known as SWIFT to disrupt Russian trade and money transfers. Tokyo had already frozen assets held by the three other banks. Suzuki told reporters Japan supports the EU's decision. The four banks are VTB Bank, Bank Otkri...