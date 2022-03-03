Tokyo stocks up in morning on prospect of modest Fed rate hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he is inclined to propose a more modest interest rate hike this month than some investors had expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 215.18 points, or 0.82 percent, from Wednesday to 26,608.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 23.65 points, or 1.27 percent, at 1,883.59. Every industry category gained ground, led by mining, oil and coal product, and securities house issues.