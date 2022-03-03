Soccer: Minamino brace sends Liverpool to FA Cup quarterfinals

Newsfrom Japan

Takumi Minamino scored a first-half brace as Liverpool progressed to the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool reached the last eight of the competition for the first time under Juergen Klopp, and for the first time since 2015. Klopp said Minamino delivered "one of his best games" for the club as the Japan international scored the opener 27 minutes in, then doubled the advantage with a right-footed shot 12 minutes later in the fifth round of the competition. The 27-year-old Japanese was on the bench for the League Cup final over Chelsea on Sun...