CORRECTED: Main events scheduled for Friday, March 4

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, March 4: -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for January to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 8:30 a.m. -- Unemployment rate for January to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- New motor vehicle sales data by brand for February to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association at 11 a.m. -- Toyota Motor Corp. to suspend operations at its plant in St. Petersburg, Russia until further notice. -- Universal Studios Japan in Osaka to start Universal Cool Japan 2022, a limited-time event...