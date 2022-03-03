Tokyo stocks rise on easing concern over Fed's rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday as concerns over aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve eased after Chairman Jerome Powell said he supports a more modest interest rate hike this month than some investors had expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 184.24 points, or 0.70 percent, from Wednesday at 26,577.27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.86 points, or 1.18 percent, higher at 1,881.80. Every industry category gained, except for information and communication issues. Major gainers included marine tra...