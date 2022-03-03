Japan consumer confidence worsens in Feb. for 3rd month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's consumer confidence worsened in February for the third consecutive month due to surges in coronavirus cases and rising raw material prices, the government said Thursday. The seasonally adjusted index of sentiment among households made up of two or more people fell 1.4 points to 35.3, its lowest level since May 2021, the Cabinet Office said. The index indicates consumers' economic expectations for the coming six months, with a reading below 50 suggesting that pessimists outnumber optimists. The Cabinet Office lowered its basic assessment of the index for the second straight month, sayin...