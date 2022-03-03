Japan raises travel advisory for Belarus, Russia over war in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Thursday raised its travel advisory for Belarus to the second-highest level to warn against visiting there, citing the possible danger after imposing sanctions on the former Soviet republic for its role in Russia's military invasion of their neighbor Ukraine. The Japanese Foreign Ministry also issued the third-highest Level 2 advisory on its four-point scale for most of Russia including Moscow to ask Japanese citizens to refrain from nonessential travel to the area. For the Ukrainian border areas along Russia and Belarus, the ministry raised the advisory to the highest Level 4, which ...