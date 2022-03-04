Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. decline, Ukraine uncertainty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, weighed down by an overnight fall on Wall Street and uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with officials of the two countries expected to meet again next week for cease-fire negotiations. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 316.20 points, or 1.19 percent, from Thursday to 26,261.07. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 15.77 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,866.03. Decliners were led by transportation equipment issues, glass and ceramics product, and chemical iss...