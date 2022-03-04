Tokyo stocks plunge on Russian attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly dropping over 3 percent, on news that Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine was on fire following an attack by Russian forces. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 556.67 points, or 2.09 percent, from Thursday to 26,020.60, briefly logging its lowest intraday level since Nov. 20, 2020. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 29.87 points, or 1.59 percent, at 1,851.93. Decliners were led by glass and ceramic product, transportation equipment, and nonferrous metal issues.