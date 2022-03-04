Main events scheduled for March 7-13

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March 7-13: March 7 (Mon) -- Environment Ministry to host International Conference for Implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement online. March 8 (Tues) -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for February to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Composite economic indicator indices for January to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Balance of payments statistics for January to be released by Finance Ministry. March 9 (Wed) -- Revised gross domestic product data for 2021 and October-December quarter of 2021 to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Hiroshima High Court ...