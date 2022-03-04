Tokyo stocks plunge on Russian attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday, with the Nikkei index briefly dropping over 3 percent, on news that Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine was on fire following an attack by Russian forces. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 591.80 points, or 2.23 percent, from Thursday at 25,985.47. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 36.86 points, or 1.96 percent, lower at 1,844.94. Every industry category lost ground, except for marine transportation and oil and coal product issues. Major decliners included glass and ceramics product, transport...