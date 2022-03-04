Toyota subsidiary Hino suspected of using fraudulent emissions data

Newsfrom Japan

Hino Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp.'s truck-making subsidiary, is suspected of having submitted fraudulent emissions data and the land ministry is expected to open an investigation, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The data have raised concerns that some of the engines used in the vehicles produced by the company may not meet Japanese standards, with Chairman Yoshio Shimo and President Satoshi Ogiso slated to hold a press conference later in the day, they said. There have been data fabrication scandals involving other Japanese automakers in the past. In 2016, Mitsubishi Motors Co...