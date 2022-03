Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. said Friday they have agreed on a tie-up in the electric vehicle business as demand for eco-friendly battery-driven cars is increasing worldwide. The companies will set up a joint venture later this year and start selling EVs in 2025. The vehicles will be initially manufactured at a Honda factory, they said. The new company will tap on Sony's knowhow on sensors and communication while Honda will be in charge of car development and manufacturing.