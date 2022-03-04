China-led development bank freezes projects with Russia, Belarus

Newsfrom Japan

The China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has decided to freeze projects with Russia and Belarus as Western countries expand sanctions against the two nations in the wake of Moscow's aggression against Ukraine. The Chinese government has not changed its policy toward continuing its trade and business engagements with Russia, but the AIIB, comprised of dozens of member countries, has decided to keep in step with the United States and other democratic countries. In a statement released Thursday, the bank said given the current circumstances, it has "decided that all activities relating ...