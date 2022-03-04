Japan's top court orders TEPCO to pay damages over Fukushima crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's top court has ordered Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to pay damages of 1.39 billion yen ($12 million) to about 3,600 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. The decision, turning down an appeal by the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, was unanimously made by four judges on the court's Second Petty Bench on Wednesday. It covered three class-action lawsuits. Among 30 such class-action lawsuits filed across Japan by people who had to evacuate from their hometowns or whose lives were greatly impacted due t...