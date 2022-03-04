U.S. economy adds better-than-expected 678,000 jobs in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy added a larger-than-expected 678,000 nonfarm jobs in February, while the unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage point from January to 3.8 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. The job creation data exceeded the market consensus of an increase of 400,000. The department revised upward January's nonfarm payrolls from 467,000 to 481,000. The December figure was also revised from 510,000 to 588,000. In February, private industry generated 654,000 jobs, while the government added 24,000 jobs, according to the department. Job growth was widespread, led by sectors such as leisure...