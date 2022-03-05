Biden to increase share of U.S.-made parts for gov't purchases to 75%

Newsfrom Japan

The administration of President Joe Biden said Friday it has decided to support U.S. manufacturing by raising the share of American-made parts in products the federal government buys eventually to 75 percent from the current 55 percent. More than $600 billion is spent in government procurement every year, with the country's Buy American law saying products bought with taxpayer dollars must "substantially all" be made in the United States. But the Biden administration has pointed to the need to close "loopholes" in the current regulations, which allow products to qualify as "Made in America" if...