Kyodo News Digest: March 5, 2022 -1

The following is the latest list of selected news summaries by Kyodo News. G-7 to slap tougher sanctions on Russia if attack on Ukraine goes on TOKYO - The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Friday agreed to impose tougher sanctions on Russia if it does not stop assaulting Ukraine, and demanded in particular that Moscow stop attacks in the vicinity of nuclear power plants. The meeting in Brussels, which Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi joined online, took place as Russia's attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the largest i...