Moon thrusts S. Korea deeper into global arms trade

South Korea is making its mark on the global arms trade, with President Moon Jae In shepherding large deals to export indigenous weapons systems during his recent visits to Australia and the Middle East. The Asian country, which faces a constant security threat across the border from North Korea, is the world's ninth-largest arms exporter and has grabbed more than half of the market share for self-propelled artillery. Moon's determination to promote South Korea's homegrown military hardware to the world was demonstrated in an eye-catching fashion last October when he flew into a military expos...