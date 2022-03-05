URGENT: China sets 2022 economic growth target at around 5.5%

Newsfrom Japan

China set a gross domestic product growth target of around 5.5 percent for 2022 at the opening of an annual session of parliament on Saturday, amid mounting concern that Russia's aggression against Ukraine will put serious downward pressure on the global economy. The economic growth goal was lower than the target of over 6.0 percent for last year, with the world's second-biggest economy also showing signs of slowdown due largely to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and sluggishness in its real estate sector. This year's National People's Congress session is scheduled to end next Friday.