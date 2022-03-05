Gist of Chinese reports released for annual parliamentary session

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a gist of the Chinese government's reports released Saturday for the 2022 annual session of the National People's Congress. China: -- sets economic growth target of "around 5.5 percent" for 2022. -- remains committed to "resolving" Taiwan issue. -- vows to advance "peaceful growth" of relations with Taiwan and reunification. -- upholds principle Hong Kong should be "governed by patriots." -- vows to make efforts to facilitate healthy development in real estate sector. -- vows to strengthen restrictions to contain novel coronavirus in "scientific and targeted manner." -- plans ...