Soccer: Suzuki scores brace as Iwata outgun 10-man Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Yuto Suzuki netted a second-half brace Saturday as Jubilo Iwata sank 10-man Kyoto Sanga 4-1 in the J-League first division. The previously unbeaten hosts were down a man for half the game at Kyoto's Sanga Stadium after goalkeeper Naoto Kamifukumoto was sent off for felling Iwata attacker Kenyu Sugimoto as he broke toward the box. Yuki Otsu opened the scoring for Iwata in the 35th minute, while Suzuki struck in the 62nd and 68th minutes, either side of Kyoto's lone goal from Peter Utaka. Substitute Ryo Germain added the visitors' fourth in the 90th minute. The contest between the two promoted c...