N. Korea says it conducted test for reconnaissance satellite on Sat.

North Korea's latest launch was conducted to develop a reconnaissance satellite, state-run media reported Sunday, a day after what was described by neighboring countries as a ballistic missile launch toward the Sea of Japan. Saturday's test indicated that North Korea is seeking to develop its weapons capabilities while the United States is focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some foreign affairs experts said. The missile is believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone after flying around 300 kilometers apparently on a lofted trajectory and reaching an altitude of about ...