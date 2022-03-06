Soccer: Endo goal sparks comeback as Stuttgart snap winless streak

Newsfrom Japan

Wataru Endo found the net for a second straight match Saturday to help VfB Stuttgart defeat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 and end a nine-game drought without a Bundesliga win. Stuttgart looked set for another disappointing result after goals from Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram gave the visitors a 2-0 lead within 35 minutes at Mercedes-Benz Arena. Japan midfielder Endo brought his side back into the contest in the 38th minute, intercepting a rushed clearance inside the opposing area and firing into the bottom corner of the net. Chris Fuhrich equalized for Stuttgart early in the second half and ...