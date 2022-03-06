Soccer: Frontale gifted a point by last-minute Gamba howler

Newsfrom Japan

A horrendous last-minute error from Gamba Osaka keeper Kei Ishikawa gifted visiting two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale a point on Sunday in their 2-2 J-League first division draw. The game was entering the fifth and final minute of stoppage time when Ishikawa rolled the ball forward from his hand outside his own box, unaware of Kawasaki forward Yu Kobayashi behind him. Leandro Damiao got Kobayashi's pass and kicked into the empty net to leave the keeper on his knees in despair at Panasonic Stadium. It was a cruel result for Gamba, who led twice and defended resolutely but are left ...