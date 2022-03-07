URGENT: Nikkei index opens 2% lower on worries over fuel cost surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Monday, with the Nikkei dropping over 2 percent, amid growing concern over the impact of higher fuel costs following reports that the United States and its European partners are exploring banning imports of Russian oil due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 576.84 points, or 2.22 percent, from Friday to 25,408.63. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 36.33 points, or 1.97 percent, at 1,808.61.