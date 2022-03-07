Main events scheduled for Tuesday, March 8

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, March 8: -- Balance of payments statistics for January to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m. -- Gifu District Court to hand down ruling on Takeshi Odori over 2017 fatal assault on nursing home resident at 11 a.m. -- Composite economic indicator indices for January to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for February to be released by Cabinet Office at 3 p.m.
