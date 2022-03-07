Nikkei dives 3% in morning amid worries over fuel cost surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dove Monday morning, with the Nikkei plunging over 3 percent, amid concerns over higher fuel costs as the United States and its European partners reportedly eye a ban on the import of Russian oil due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 819.24 points, or 3.15 percent, from Friday to 25,166.23, after hitting 25,006.26, its lowest intraday level since Nov. 10, 2020. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 53.16 points, or 2.88 percent, to 1,791.78. Decliners were led by air transportation, transport...