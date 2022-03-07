Japan discussing Russian oil import ban with U.S., Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is discussing a ban on oil imports from Russia with the United States and European countries, a government source close to the matter said Monday, as Moscow's attack on populated areas and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine continues. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored the need for Japan to act with Western countries in dealing with Russia's aggression against Ukraine as he appeared at a House of Councillors Budget Committee session. While the international community has been stepping up pressure on Russia since its invasion on Feb. 24, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said S...