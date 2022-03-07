Japan warns against all Russia travel due to Ukraine sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Monday raised its travel alert for Russia to its second-highest level to warn against all trips there, as additional sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have left far fewer flights available and have begun seriously disrupting the local economy and citizens' lives. Japan's Foreign Ministry lifted its risk warning to Level 3 on its four-point scale, after European countries and the United States closed off their airspace to Russian flights while Russia shut its airspace in retaliation. The steps leave limited means to fly to and from the country. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokaz...