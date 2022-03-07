URGENT: Nikkei ends at 16-month low on worries over oil price surge

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index plunged nearly 3 percent on Monday, ending at its lowest level in about 16 months, amid fears over higher fuel costs as the United States and its European partners are in discussion about the idea of banning Russian oil imports in the wake of Moscow's onslaught on Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 764.06 points, or 2.94 percent, from Friday at 25,221.41, its lowest closing level since Nov. 10, 2020. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 50.91 points, or 2.76 percent, lower at 1,794.03. Decliners were...