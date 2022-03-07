Russia attacks another Ukrainian nuclear facility, status unknown

Newsfrom Japan

Russian forces shelled a nuclear research institute in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine on Sunday damaging several buildings, though it is unclear whether any nuclear material was released at the facility as a result of the shelling, Ukraine's nuclear regulators said. The attack took place two days after Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station in southern Ukraine, having already captured the Chernobyl nuclear power complex in the north. The regulators said that a transformer facility at the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology was destroyed, ...