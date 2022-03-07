Soccer: Maeda opens scoring for Celtic in 3-1 win over Livingston

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Daizen Maeda netted Celtic's opener Sunday in a 3-1 win away to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League. The 24-year-old attacker nodded in at the back post in the 17th minute at Livingston's Almondvale Stadium after keeper Max Stryjek parried Carl Starfelt's header off a corner kick. Maeda had given Celtic an early chance to open their account, earning a penalty when his cutback struck defender Jack Fitzwater on the arm. Although Celtic captain Callum McGregor fired the spot-kick into the post, Livingston had only a short reprieve until Maeda found the net. An own goal extende...