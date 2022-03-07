Farm minister, upper house member Kaneko to retire from politics

Newsfrom Japan

Farm Minister Genjiro Kaneko, an upper house member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Monday he will not run for the House of Councillors election to be held this summer and is retiring from politics at the end of this term. "It will be a new era," the 77-year-old minister for agriculture, forestry and fisheries said at a press conference in Nagasaki. "I thought it would be better to retire and pass the baton to the young people." The lawmaker, who represents southwestern Nagasaki Prefecture's district in the upper house, said that someone knowledgeable on issues that affect the pre...