FOCUS: China may remain "strategically" mum about Russia's attack on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

China may remain "strategically" mum about whether it supports Russia's attack on Ukraine, harshly condemned across the globe, as the ambiguity would bring advantages to the Asian power in both economic and security terms. With Western nations led by the United States halting their business with Russia under severe financial sanctions, China is set to become the only major economy that can benefit from trade with the country under President Vladimir Putin. China would be able to buy natural gas and oil from Russia at low costs despite higher global energy prices, and Moscow's exclusion from an...