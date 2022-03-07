Toyota orders staff in Russia back to Japan amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese carmakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., have ordered their employees based in Russia to return home to secure their safety amid the Ukraine crisis, they said Monday. Toyota is evacuating around 30 employees and their 20 family members. Nissan Motor Co., Subaru Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have also made similar arrangements. Toyota said its decision is "based on the advice of the Japanese government and the situation of local businesses." The automaker suspended operations at its plant in St. Petersburg last Friday due to supply chain disruptions. A total of 347 Japanese compani...