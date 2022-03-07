Japan airs strong concern about China's military buildup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Monday urged China to be more transparent in its growing defense spending, saying its rapid military buildup and increased activities at sea and in the air are a "strong concern." China's military spending has been closely watched as its assertive moves have raised tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. China said Saturday it will increase its defense spending by 7.1 percent in 2022 from a year earlier to 1.45 trillion yuan ($229 billion). "There should be more transparency in China's defense spending and policy as well as its military power, given that its expenditure has been increasi...