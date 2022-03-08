U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan plan to ban Russian energy imports

Newsfrom Japan

Key U.S. lawmakers on trade issues announced a bipartisan agreement Monday for legislation to ban the import of energy products from Russia and suspend normal trade relations in response to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. government, meanwhile, is talking with countries in Europe and elsewhere about imposing a ban on Russian oil imports, possibly as the latest in a series of sanctions against Moscow. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that no decision had been made so far by President Joe Biden. A ban on energy imports from Russia -- one of the world's largest oil produc...