URGENT: Nikkei index opens lower, below 25,000 for 1st time in 16 months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, with the Nikkei index briefly falling below the 25,000 line for the first time since November 2020, on growing concern over the economic impact of rising crude oil prices amid Russia's military action in Ukraine. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 230.00 points, or 0.91 percent, from Monday to 24,991.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.67 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,777.36.