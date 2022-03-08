Main events scheduled for Wednesday, March 9

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, March 9: -- Revised gross domestic product data for 2021 and October-December quarter of 2021 to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m. -- Hiroshima High Court to hand down ruling at 2 p.m. on constitutionality of vote value disparity in lower house election in October 2021. -- Tokyo District Court to rule at 10 a.m. on former art dealer Yuzo Kato over copyright infringement in connection with the circulation of prints of Japanese-style artworks by late master Nihonga painters.