Nikkei briefly drops below 25,000 on concern over Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly falling below the 25,000 line for the first time since November 2020, weighed down by concern over Russia's military attacks on Ukraine and their impact on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 77.89 points, or 0.31 percent, from Monday to 25,143.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.37 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,784.66. Decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and iron and steel issues.