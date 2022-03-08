Satellite photos show construction at N. Korea nuclear test site

Newsfrom Japan

Construction is occurring at North Korea's only known nuclear test site for the first time since the announcement of its closure in 2018, Jeffrey Lewis, a U.S. nuclear expert, said Monday based on commercial satellite photos. "It is too early to tell what North Korea intends by this construction, but it is a strong possibility that North Korea will repair the test site," the professor at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, told Kyodo News, referring to the Punggye-ri site. North Korea hinted in January this year...