Nikkei ends below 25,000 at 16-month low on surging energy prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their losing streak to three days Tuesday with the Nikkei index dipping below the 25,000 line for the first time in 16 months, as concerns grew over surging energy prices after the latest Ukraine-Russia cease-fire talks made scant progress. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 430.46 points, or 1.71 percent, from Monday at 24,790.95, its lowest closing level since Nov. 6, 2020. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 34.17 points, or 1.90 percent, lower at 1,759.86. Every industry category lost ground, led by oil a...