ANA to launch int'l flight brand AirJapan in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it will launch a new lower-cost airline brand called AirJapan focusing on medium-range international flights as it bets on a recovery in travel demand in a post-coronavirus era. The new service will begin in the second half of fiscal 2023 using Boeing 787-8 aircraft and the fares will be at "an affordable price range similar to low cost carriers," the company said. Although details such as exact routes and the date of the first flight are not finalized yet, an ANA official said it plans to connect Japan's Narita airport, near Tokyo, with Asian and Oceanian cities...