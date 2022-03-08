Japan should "wait and see" about energy projects in Russia: minister

Newsfrom Japan

Japan should be cautious about joining Western nations in pulling the plug on large-scale energy projects in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said Tuesday. "I believe employing a wait-and-see stance while maintaining interests is one way," Hagiuda said, explaining that Russia would not feel pain if a third country such as China took over interests the Japanese government and companies hold in the oil and gas projects on Sakhalin island in the Russian Far East. Even if Japanese investors abandon their stakes in the projects, "it would not make sense if a thi...