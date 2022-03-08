Japan's JCB to halt Russia credit card operations over Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese credit card giant JCB Co. said Tuesday it will suspend its operations in Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine from next Monday. JCB cards issued in Russia will no longer be supported outside the country, while JCB cards issued outside of Russia will be unusable in the country. The Japanese company said in a release that the measures will be taken "in light of the sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine." JCB follows other major credit card companies such as American Express Co. and Visa Inc. in halting operations in Russia. "Together with the global community, w...