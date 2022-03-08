U.S. trade deficit in January hits record $89.7 bil.

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services widened 9.4 percent in January from the previous month to $89.69 billion, the highest on record since comparable data became available in 1992, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. U.S. exports fell 1.7 percent to $224.40 billion, while imports rose 1.2 percent to $314.10 billion, also a record high. By country, the U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan widened 22.5 percent in January to $6.13 billion. The deficit with China edged up 0.6 percent to $36.37 billion, and that with Mexico also rose 0.8 percent to $9.58 billion. From the start of 2022,...