U.S. to ban Russian oil imports amid Ukraine invasion: media

President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, U.S. media reported Tuesday, in what would become the latest in a series of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Biden was set to announce the move as soon as Tuesday, The Associated Press said, citing a person speaking on condition of anonymity. The White House said Biden would announce "actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine" in the morning. Calls have been growing among U.S. lawmakers for a ban on energy imports from Russia -- one of the world's largest oil...